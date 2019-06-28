Aberdeenshire Provost’s tribute to vice-lord lieutenant

Tributes were paid by a lord provost to the vice-lord lieutenant at a north-east council meeting.

Bill Howatson led the tributes to Roger Goodyear at the full Aberdeenshire Council yesterday.

The 74-year-old died peacefully at Roxburghe House in Aberdeen on May 30 following a short battle with cancer.

Mr Goodyear had become the depute to Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire Clare Russell in 2011.

He was also a former chairman of the Portsoy Boat Festival and was regarded as the driving force behind the event’s expansion over the year.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

At the start of the meeting, Lord Provost Bill Howatson said: “He was a true champion of his beloved Portsoy.

“Roger leaves a rich legacy and he’ll be missed by all that knew him.

“Many of us were able to attend his funeral and it was no surprise to see how many people came to pay their respects to him.”