Aberdeen sea cadets group to mark milestone anniversary with civic reception

A civic reception is to be held next month to mark the 20th anniversary of an Aberdeen sea cadets group.

The Bridge of Don Sea Cadets will mark the anniversary on February 28, after being set up on the same day in 2000.

A civic reception is to be held by the Lord Provost of Aberdeen in the Town House and the group hopes to encourage as many past sea cadets, staff and unit management team (UMT) volunteers to attend as possible.

Commanding officer Malcolm Garrington was one of the founders of the group, and has been there for the past 20 years.

He said: “The Sea Cadets honorary president is the Lord Provost and he’s been to our unit on a number of occasions. We were looking to bring together an event for former cadets, officers and others to celebrate the company.”

Malcolm said the unit has expanded quite a lot since it began. He added: “We’ve got to the point we have too many buses to mobilise cadets for training. We’re actively trying to replace one of the minibuses.

“We’ve seen a lot of the capabilities and skills increase over the six to eight years individuals are with us, after starting at 10 or 12 and going all the way up to 18.”

Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “I’m a regular, it’s a great group.

“Some of the same people have been there the entire time, giving great service. Aberdeen is particularly active, and we’re trying to make sure contributions are celebrated.”

The group meets at the Gordon Barracks in Bridge of Don on Monday and Wednesday evenings.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact the Bridge of Don Sea Cadets on secretarybodscc@hotmail.com