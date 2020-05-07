Provost of Aberdeenshire encourages north-east to commemorate VE Day

The Provost of Aberdeenshire is encouraging the region to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day tomorrow

In a video message, Provost Bill Howatson records the tremendous debt of gratitude we continue to owe the greatest generation who served both in combat and on the home front during the Second World War.

It was on May 7 1945 that the formal act of military surrender was signed by Germany to end the war in Europe, prompting massive celebrations worldwide the following day to mark victory in Europe or VE Day.

Provost Howatson said: “Of course, my address to you is also tinged with sadness in that we cannot now meet up to celebrate VE 75 with activities and events – instead we come together as a nation in our homes and on our doorsteps to mark this historic occasion.

“On behalf of Aberdeenshire Council, I would ask that you join us in remembering and giving thanks to all those who gave so much to secure peace and freedom for future generations.”