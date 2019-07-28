Proud moment as Aberdeen woman who helped decode Enigma messages during WW2 honoured

An Aberdeen woman who helped decipher the Enigma messages during the Second World War has been given France’s highest civilian and military honour.

Helene Aldwinckle, 98, who grew up in the Granite City, was recruited from Aberdeen University at the age of 21 in 1942 to help break the codes sent by the German Army and Air Force.

The then Helene Taylor was part of a team working in Bletchley Park’s Hut 6 to crack the messages and help turn the tide of the war throughout Europe.

© Bletchley Park Trust.

For her efforts, Helene was presented with the insignia of Knight of the Legion d’Honneur by Colonel Armel Dirou, military attache at the French Embassy.

The French Republic has honoured Helene for her contribution towards D-Day and the liberation of France.

When she was recruited by senior codebreaker Stuart Milner-Barry, it was only the third time Helene had left Aberdeen, having grown up in Fittie and attending Ashley Road Primary School.

She and husband John went on to have four children and now have 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Helene’s son Richard, daughters Diana, Linda and Pam, grandchildren Jack, Elena and Pavel and staff from Ryelands care home in Wallington, Surrey, where she now lives, helped her celebrate the ceremony.

Richard told the Evening Express: “We are very proud. The recognition was well-deserved.

“I think it was a difficult time for mum coming so far south at the time.

“She had no idea what she would be doing and did the job very successfully.

“It was important work and is suggested to have shortened the war by two years, saving thousands of lives.”

After the end of the war with Germany, Helene stayed on at Bletchley Park for a short while to help write the official history of Hut 6’s work, which was only made publicly available at the National Archives in 2006.

She was congratulated for her role in the war by Prime Minister Theresa May at her last Prime Minister’s Questions, following a question by MP Tom Brake.

She said: “Can I thank Helene for her work at Bletchley Park, and all those at Bletchley Park, unsung for some considerable time.

“They played an absolutely crucial role in our ability to defeat fascism in the Second World War and we should be very proud of the work they did.

“I am grateful for the opportunity he (Sir Tom Brake) has given to this house to celebrate it.”