Proud moment as Aberdeen academic honoured

A north-east academic has landed a prestigious prize.

Dr Steve Tucker from Aberdeen University will be presented with the British Pharmacological Society’s Rang Award in Edinburgh later this year.

The honour is named after Humphrey Rang, co-author of the best-selling textbook Pharmacology and recognises excellence in pharmacology teaching.

Nominees have to show that they have made a significant contribution to the teaching of non-clinical pharmacology over the past five years.

Mr Tucker said he was “very proud” to be honoured by his colleagues working in his field of expertise.

He said:“I have been inspired by previous winners and to have my name added to the list with them is an amazing honour for me. As a proud ‘north-easterner’, who began my pharmacology adventure here at Aberdeen University I have always been determined to drive the success of our pharmacology programmes since I became a member of the lecturing team 12 years ago.

“It makes me very proud to be recognised for contributing to the development of my fantastic discipline at the very university that inspired, supported and mentored me all those years ago. This really means the world to me.”