Proud day as new fire recruits join north-east crews

Firefighters battling blazes across the north-east have been bolstered by new trainees.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed the arrival of 61 new fire officers who will serve Scotland.

Of those, 13 will based in the north-east, which the service calls its North Service Delivery Area.

Five will be based in Aberdeen, one in Aberdeenshire and Moray, and seven will be based in Angus.

The trainees graduated at the service’s National Training Centre in Cambuslang, near Glasgow, after a gruelling 14-week training schedule.

The group formally received their scrolls from Chief Officer Martin Blunden and board chairwoman Kirsty Darwent, in front of their proud families and friends.

The new officers will help plug gaps in the city’s firefighting resources which emerged in March 2018.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Fire engines had to be taken off the run more than 200 times between March and October last year, due to Aberdeen firefighters being out training, off sick, retiring or leaving.

Union bosses expressed concern at the time but welcomed the service’s efforts to recruit trainees and acknowledged it would take time for their training.

Chief Officer Blunden said he was delighted to welcome the new recruits.

He added: “They have worked extremely hard to be here – this graduation event is something that will no doubt be treasured by both themselves and their families for years to come.

“Being a firefighter is an extremely rewarding job.”

The service’s deputy assistant chief officer, David Farries, said it was a “proud” time for the trainees.

He added: “We look forward to welcoming them to stations in Perth, Dundee, Angus, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”