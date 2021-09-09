Protests planned ahead of controversial RAF Lossiemouth drone flights

Campaigners are planning protests about controversial drone flights due to take place from RAF Lossiemouth.

Permission has been given for the Ministry of Defence to run tests of the large Protector prototype drone, which has a 79ft wingspan.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has approved a temporary danger area for the operations from the Moray base, which are due to take place in September and October as part of Exercise Joint Warrior.

However, concerns persist about the technology, which is also known as SkyGuardian.

What are the RAF Lossiemouth concerns?

Protector is due to take part in the massive war games exercise Joint Warrior, which is one of the largest of its kind in the world.

It involves countries from across the world coming together to hone skills and share experience.

Concerns about Protector have followed aborted shakedowns over San Diego in the US.

Talks between manufacturers General Atomics and the Federal Aviation Authority stalled with the flights later taking place over the desert in April 2020.

However, the CAA has stressed it is satisfied the drone meets all the required safety requirements for a short-term airspace change.

A spokesman said: “As the regulator of civil airspace in the UK we seek to provide equal access for all potential users. This short-term change allows the SkyGuardian and other airspace users to fly safely in the UK.

“SkyGuardian is operating in airspace where it will be receiving a service from air traffic controllers.

“The temporary airspace changes make sure other aircraft are excluded from the area unless they and SkyGuardian can sense and avoid each other during the period of departure, arrival and while the aircraft is operating within the temporary danger areas established around the aerodromes.”

The MoD has stressed the drones will be flown “in full accordance with CAA regulations”.

Why are there protests about the RAF drone flights?

Despite the assurances, concerns persist among drone campaigners about the technology.

A fleet of 16 Protectors are due to enter operation from RAF Waddington in 2024 as the successor to the Reaper drones, which are currently used by the military.

Campaign groups UK Drone Watch, Drone Wars UK and others are planning protests outside RAF Waddington on Saturday, September 14 and outside RAF Lossiemouth on Saturday, September 18.

In the coming weeks a new shape will be seen in the skies above Lincolnshire as RAF Waddington plays host to… Posted by RAF Waddington on Monday, 23 August 2021

A website statement said: “This summer the US drone company General Atomics is bringing the latest version of its drone – dubbed the SkyGuardian – to undertake test flights over England and Scotland from RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, and RAF Lossiemouth.

“Civil society groups and journalists have documented hundreds, if not thousands, of innocent civilians who have been killed in US drone strikes around the globe.

“However the drone wars continue to expand, and these flights are to demonstrate the new drone to European and other militaries as well as trialling new technology that will enable such drones to fly in civil airspace.”