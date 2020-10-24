Protestors gather in Aberdeen against police brutality in Nigeria

Protestors congregated at Castlegate in the city centre to stand in solidarity against ongoing police brutality in Nigeria.

The event started at 1pm with around 100 people holding banners and waving flags of the west African nation whilst wearing face coverings and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Sars (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) is a controversial police division in Nigeria and since the movement against it has spread, at least 56 people have died – 38 of them on Tuesday, according to Amnesty International.

Speaking to the Evening Express yesterday, organiser Ola Akisanya said it was important to stand with with the people fighting for their rights in Africa.

He said: “Especially considering this year and the other issues we’ve had, it is very important not to just pick and choose what human rights we stand up for.

“We are standing in solidarity with those who have lost their lives.”