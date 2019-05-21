Protesters in demo at BP’s AGM in Aberdeen

Protesters today gathered outside the annual general meeting of an oil and gas giant.

Around 25 Friends of the Earth Scotland campaigners joined together with representatives of indigenous groups, to demonstrate against BP outside the firm’s meeting at the AECC.

The group argued extraction has a serious harmful impact on communities and the environment.

Indigenous groups in Mozambique, Alaska and Brazil are currently resisting the action.

Ilham Rawoot, Ja! For Change, (Friends of the Earth Mozambique) said: “BP will be the sole buyer of gas from the Coral LNG Project in Mozambique, which is led by Eni, and is displacing and destroying the livelihoods of thousands of local people and devastating the environment.

“The environmental impact assessment shows that just this one project will increase the greenhouse gas emissions of Mozambique by 10% by 2022.

“BP must pull out of this and all other fossil fuel projects. The people and planet must come first.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

After the protest, activists planned to go inside the AGM to ask the oil and gas company to stop its projects. Campaigners hope they can convince the firm to phase out fossil fuel operations, which will help prevent against global warming.

Caroline Rance, Friends of the Earth Scotland climate change campaigner said: “Climate science is clear that we urgently need to phase out fossil fuels, yet BP are doing everything they can to squeeze every last drop. Real climate leadership means making tough decisions now that put us on a path to a climate safe future.”

A spokeswoman for BP said the company “welcomed discussion, debate, even peaceful protest on the important matter of how we must all work together to address the climate challenge”.