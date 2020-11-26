Protest-plagued North Sea project achieves first oil

A £200 million North Sea project that environmental activists repeatedly tried to thwart has delivered first oil.

Ithaca Energy, of Aberdeen, announced this morning that production from the 30 million barrel Vorlich field began this month.

The company, owned by Israeli firm Delek Group, said in its third-quarter results statement that it had taken over as operator of Vorlich from energy giant BP.

The project was far from straightforward for the partners. Trouble started brewing in June 2019 when Greenpeace activists clambered aboard a Transocean rig while it was berthed in Cromarty Firth.

