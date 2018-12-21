Prosafe in voluntary redundancy process for offshore staff

Prosafe has confirmed it is seeking to reduce the number of its offshore staff in a bid to cut costs.

The accommodation vessel owner said it was considering “alternative” crewing profiles and has offered “a number” of its offshore workers voluntary redundancy.

It did not disclose how many roles it was seeking to reduce.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: “Prosafe confirms that as part of the ongoing initiatives to support further operating efficiencies, the company are considering implementing alternative marine crewing profiles.

“The rationale behind these changes is intended to support Prosafe’s objective of reducing the company’s current operating cost per day whilst ensuring Prosafe’s ability to deliver customer contract compliant, safe and efficient operations.”