Proposed Aberdeen supermarket granted alcohol licence

A planned Aberdeen supermarket has been granted an alcohol licence.

Councillors granted the proposed Tesco store on Union Street an off-licence to sell alcohol at a meeting yesterday.

The supermarket giant has currently submitted an application to the council to carry out alterations to the former Poundstretcher.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The cost of the planned refurbishment is estimated at £250,000.

The new store would be of similar size to the already existing Tesco Express at the top of Union Street and would see up to 20 new jobs created.

The planning meeting also granted a licence to Dobry, an eastern European convenience store on Victoria Road in Torry, to sell Polish and Romanian beers.