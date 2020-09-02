Proposed 20mph limit for north-east roads

The speed limit on roads in the north-east could be lowered to 20mph as part of a major rethink of road policy.

Aberdeenshire Council is carrying out a review of its existing policies and new measures which could be introduced.

Encompassing issues such as speed limits, pedestrian crossings and street trading, the consultation is open to the public, community organisations and national bodies.

The local authority’s current policy dates back to 2008 – but since then, a number of councils have introduced policies such as 20mph limits in built-up areas.

A review of its success in Edinburgh found rates of accident severity and vehicle speeds fell when it was introduced.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeenshire Council has now proposed making 20mph the normal speed limit in built-up areas, with 30mph and 40mph limits retained on a “strategic network” of roads.

In a statement, the council said: “A recent review of the Edinburgh approach found a small but statistically significant reduction in vehicle average speeds with greater reductions where the average speeds before the introduction of the lower limits were greater than 24mph.

“The review also noted a reduction in accident rates for all levels of severity and for accidents involving pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and also young children and the elderly.

“Aberdeenshire Council is now considering making 20mph the normal speed limit on minor roads in built-up areas and designated town centres while retaining 30mph or 40mph limits on a strategic network of routes. Within the consultation, residents will be asked to highlight their preferred approach to speed limits in these urban areas.”

The proposed policy would also see money for pedestrian crossings spent where the need is greatest.

And it will provide greater clarity on where street trading is permitted.

To take part in the consultation, visit aberdeenshire.gov.uk/roadspolicyreview