Proposals to upgrade facade of new north-east cinema approved

Proposals to upgrade the facade of a north-east building being converted into a cinema have been approved.

Arc Cinema in Peterhead will be based in the former Gala Bingo Hall on Marischal Street.

The £2 million development was due to open in April but there has been no update on it showing screenings.

Arc Cinema applied for permission to upgrade the exterior of the property in March.

The changes include the installation of a new fascia sign along with LED lighting at the bottom of it.

In addition, they will construct external illuminated lockable poster boxes which will offer showtimes and information to customers.

The existing glass double doors will be repaired, with some of the glass replaced and the stairs, handrail and ramp will be made safer.

Aberdeenshire Council has given the upgrades the green light and said they would “enhance” the town centre.

A report said the changes would also improve the look of the bingo hall and the area around it.

It said: “Historically theatres and cinemas would have incorporated various methods of illumination to advertise their presence and attract custom. Indeed such buildings were often the brightest buildings in the high street.

“The installation of warm white carnival festoon LED lights on the underside of the recessed entrance canopy is considered to be appropriate for its use and in keeping with its surroundings.

“Built heritage has commented that the proposed development will improve the appearance of the property and enhance the appearance of the Peterhead Central Conservation Area.

“The proposed alterations along with the renewed use of the building as a cinema will result in a material improvement in the appearance of the building and its immediate surroundings.”

The Arc Cinema has invested £2 million in converting the bingo hall into a state-of-the-art five-screen cinema.

It will have 422 luxury leather armchair seats, digital laser projection with 3D capability and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound including the Fidelio system for the hard of hearing.

The cinema was meant to open before Christmas last year but has been hit with a number of delays.

It is expected to bring 16 jobs to the town and will be Peterhead’s only cinema.

Work to fit out the interior of the new cinema with equipment began last year.

Brian Gilligan of Arc cinema, who has been leading the project, said: “We are delighted to be bringing an Arc Cinema to Peterhead and being part of the town’s regeneration.

“We are sure that the local community will love their new cinema.

“Fans of our existing cinemas really appreciate the fact that we offer a luxurious VIP experience but we only charge standard cinema prices, and we think that unique combination is perfectly suited to Peterhead.”