Proposals to build range of ‘much-needed’ affordable homes on outskirts of Aberdeen

Plans have been lodged to build new affordable homes in Aberdeen.

Carnoustie Links Development Ltd has applied for planning permission in principle to build 30 homes at Sunnyfield, to the east of Kingswells.

A total of 30 three-bedroomed terraced and semi-detached houses would be built on the site, which is currently rough grassland.

A design statement produced by Aurora Planning, agents for the application, said the proposed development would deliver “much needed affordable housing”.

The site will be developed in association with LAR Housing Trust, an independent housing charity which aims to provide homes at affordable rents.

The development would particularly target those who cannot afford private sector rented accommodation or who have “no realistic opportunity” of being allocated social housing in the near future.

The design statement said: “As a charity, the LAR Housing Trust also places great value on the wider benefits which good quality, affordable housing can bring in terms of ensuring that people can continue living and working in their own community, offering security, stability and a chance to plan for the future.”

Vehicle access would be taken off the Lang Stracht and a dedicated pedestrian access is also proposed, linking the site to the existing core path to the south.

Under the proposals there would also be significant areas of public open space contained within the development.

The agents claim the proposals would “clearly contribute” to achieving the aims and objectives of the Aberdeen City and Shire Strategic Development Plan.

It added: “It would deliver new affordable housing on a site which is accepted both as being well connected to an existing settlement, and as being well located relative to existing employment opportunities at Prime Four and elsewhere.”

Aberdeen City Council has ambitions to boost the amount of council homes and affordable homes across the city.

Just last month, it was revealed that 50 of the 80 homes under construction at Manor Walk in Heathryfold are now occupied.

The £13 million project is part of the council’s plans to build 2,000 new homes in the city over the five-year term of the ruling administration elected in 2017.