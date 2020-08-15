Proposals to add new entrance to Aberdeen store

Plans have been lodged to add a new entrance at an Aberdeen city centre tailors.

Slaters has applied for permission to add a new roller door at its store on Bon Accord Street.

The firm, which supplies men’s suits and other formal wear, operates out of the B-listed property, which was built in the 1930s.

It was originally built as the home for Jackson’s Garage by civil engineer S Gavin Williamson and A G R MacKenzie.

Now Slaters hope to add a new door to the property so the entrance can be used.

A design statement submitted alongside the proposals by Aberdeen-based George Watt and Stewart said its plans are “clean” and sympathetic” to the listed building.

It said: “The design of the replacement garage door aims to return the door back to a usable standard, whilst a sympathetic design will help incorporate the replacement door with the original building and opening.

“The replacement is a full width horizontal emphasis aluminium sectional door. Whilst options were reviewed of narrower or lower doors, these did not have the functionality required, or required substantial additional structures which would have rendered them impractical.

“The solution is a clean, sympathetic proposal meeting the day to day requirements of a thriving business.”