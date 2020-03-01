Proposals lodged to upgrade north-east skatepark

Plans have been lodged to upgrade a north-east skatepark.

The Banchory Skatepark Group want to revamp the current facility at the town’s Bellfield Park.

Documents submitted to Aberdeenshire Council show what the new park may look like.

The drawings set out the group’s vision with a concrete bowl forming the main part of the arena.

There would also be a number of ramps and railings for skateboarders to practice their tricks on.

Last year Aberdeenshire Council’s Marr area committee backed the lease of the land for the park.

Bruce Skinner, from the Banchory Skatepark Group, said it would improve the offering for young people.

He said: “I think for Banchory as a town there’s not necessarily a whole lot on offer. I do think this will be great for youngsters who want to get involved in alternative sports like skating.”