Proposals lodged to transform Aberdeen go-kart centre into trampoline arena

Plan to turn an Aberdeen go-kart centre into a trampoline arena could create up to 65 jobs.

Proposals have been submitted to Aberdeen City Council by Super Jumps Limited for the Bridge of Don site.

It would see the Kartstart building on Broadfold Road turned into the trampoline park.

New documents lodged with the local authority said it would create 55-65 jobs if approved.

It said: “Super Jumps will employ 20 full-time and 35–45 part-time members of staff, creating between 55 and 65 jobs in the area.

“This figure excludes freelance contractors such as fitness instructors, cleaners and entertainers. While visitor numbers are difficult to gauge at this stage, maximum visitor numbers are estimated at around 100 people utilising the facilities, plus ratio of one spectator per two jumpers (equivalent to 50 spectators per 100 jumpers), with up to 25 members of staff working during peak periods.

“This would give a maximum occupancy of approximately 175 people, although it is not anticipated that this would always be the case as there may be seasonal variations.”

Concerns had been raised about the number of car park spaces on the site by Aberdeen City Council’s roads department team.

The local authority said that Broadfold Road is particularly congested for the existing 14 spaces.

The report adds that additional parking spaces will be created in revised plans.

It said: “Following discussion with the landlord, a revised site layout plan has 13 dedicated car parking spaces for the unit plus a further 34 communal spaces with dedicated footpath links to the site. This brings the total number of parking spaces available to 47.

“We have negotiated the use of neighbouring car park spaces outside their operational/office hours and on weekends most of the units are closed for business, which adds an additional 10 spaces.”