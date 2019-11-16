Proposals lodged for kennels in Aberdeen

Plans have been lodged to create new dog kennels in Aberdeen.

Proposals submitted to Aberdeen City Council seek permission to erect the kennels, which could house up to 28 dogs, at Old Town Farm in Peterculter.

Planning documents, submitted as part of the application, state: “The existing water pump housing serving the development would be demolished and the pump integrated into this building.

“There would be a one-and-a-half-storey office block and reception area which it is anticipated would also facilitate boarding for small animals.”

The documents add: “Old Town Farm is an existing farm comprising of a two-storey farmhouse, semi-detached one-and-a-half-storey dwellings and large agricultural sheds accessed by a single-lane road to the south of the site. The area site under this proposal is a steep rectangular grassland approximately 1,309sqm in area, bounded by a post and wire fence, situated within the boundary of the existing farm.

“It is adjacent to the existing dwellings and agricultural sheds and is served by the main access road.

“Its most recent use was a paddock.”