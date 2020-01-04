Plans to create link road at north-east housing development

Plans have been lodged for a new road at a north-east estate.

Developer Kirkwood Homes has applied for permission to create a link at the Ury Estate development.

Under the company’s proposals there would be a realignment of the B979 North Link Road with a new T-junction with East Links Road and East Lodge Drive.

The new junction would remove the existing right hand bend for the B979 at East Lodge.

A section of the B979 road would be closed to traffic and converted into a footpath and cycle lane.

The proposals are part of a proposed 94 home development at the Ury Estate.

The development is being carried out in five phases and includes affordable housing and retail facilities.

Earlier this week, proposals to build 19 apartments at the derelict Ury estate mansion were approved by council officials.