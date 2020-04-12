Proposals for new homes lodged in north-east town

Plans have been lodged to build five new homes in a north-east town.

A developer wants to transform vacant industrial units on High Street in Laurencekirk into the properties.

Laurencekirk Land Ltd is the company behind the proposals, which could lead to three detatched and two semi-detatched homes being built.

They would have two or three bedrooms and would be aimed at the first-time buyer market.

According to a design statement submitted alongside the plans, the scheme would lead to an “unsightly” site in the town being used again.

Documents prepared on behalf of Laurencekirk Land Ltd by property firm Savills said it would lead young people to the area.

It added: “The development will remediate an unsightly brownfield area and provide a sensitively designed housing development which can attract young buyers.”