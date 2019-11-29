Proposals for new care home near Aberdeen hotel backed by planners

A new care home has been backed by Aberdeen planners despite two nearby health centres “strongly opposing” the application due to not having capacity.

A joint application was lodged by care provider Meallmore and the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa to develop a 65-bed care home on unused land next to the hotel and the International School on North Deeside Road.

Councillors on Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee have been encouraged to approve the development, which will provide a range of accommodation and facilities for older people, including a private cinema, hair and beauty salon, cafe, lounges and a dining area.

However Cults Medical Group and Garthdee Medical Group have claimed they will struggle to care for another 65 potentially elderly patients and “strongly oppose” the proposal without further consultation.

A letter by the partners at Garthdee Medical Group said caring for the residents will put a “considerable strain” on the existing “stretched” primary and secondary care services in the city.

While Cults Medical Group said they already provide regular services to two nursing homes which require twice-weekly visits from the health centre’s GPs.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Council planners have argued the proposal is considered “acceptable” in principle because it sees a residential use created within part of the site that is zoned for residential purposes.

A report which will be presented to members of the committee on Thursday states it has been agreed to give the developer £39,919 towards an extension of Cults Medical Practice to increase capacity.

It added: “It is therefore considered that this solution addresses the concerns raised with regards to health provision.”

Michael Gillespie, property director for Meallmore, said: “We await the outcome of the planning process.

“In our experience the residents in our care homes tend to come from the local area and are already using local health service provision.”

The development, which the applicants say will be screened by trees, will have no impact on the hotel which will continue to operate as normal.