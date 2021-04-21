Proposals for martial arts studio in Aberdeen backed by council

Plans to transform an empty industrial unit in Aberdeen into a martial arts facility have been approved by council bosses.

Mindsparx Health and Wellbeing, which is based in the city, applied for a change of use for the premises on Commerce Street in February.

The empty commercial premises was previously used by HSS tool hire and it features an office as well as a bigger space behind that.

Documents submitted as part of the planning bid said the new studio would also include a swimming pool.

A report by the city council said the change of use for the vacant premises would have no negative impact on the Commerce Street area.

© Supplied by Ryden PLC

It said: “The application proposal, in terms of the nature of the martial arts centre with swimming pool proposed, would be appropriate within the area in question, as it would have no detrimental impact on the character and amenity of the area.

“The site is well connected for pedestrians and by public transport, there is also public car park nearby.”

A planning statement lodged with the proposal earlier in the year prepared by property firm Ryden said the project would mean “minor alterations” to the building.

It said: “Our client has proposed a viable alternative use for Unit 2 as a martial arts studio with training facilities, including an ‘endless’ swimming pool.

“This proposal would incur minor alterations to the interior layout of the premises, including the erection of new partition walls to form new rooms to house a changing area, shower room, the pool and its associated plant room.

“The proposed pool is a so-called ‘endless’ swimming pool, which incorporates jets to simulate a continuous current.”

The planning statement added that the project would mean the building returning to “active use” and it would be “compatible” with other premises in the area.