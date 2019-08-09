Proposals for major Aberdeen developments examined

Councillors are expected to scrutinise plans next week for two major developments proposed to be built in Aberdeen.

NHS Grampian lodged a proposal of application notice earlier this year with Aberdeen City Council to create an elective care centre at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The facility, which would see an extension built onto one of the existing wards, would provide day patient services for a number of surgical and medical specialities by providing surgery and procedures along with a dedicated endoscopy unit in a single facility.

Members of the local authority’s pre-planning application forum will meet at the Town House on Thursday, where they will get the chance to quiz officers and the applicant on the proposals.

Meanwhile, the forum will also consider a pre-application notice to build 187 apartments and retail and commercial space beside the Haudagain roundabout.

The proposal is part of a plan to reduce the pressure around the notorious roundabout, thought to be one of the worst in Europe.

As part of the project, a new road would be built to connect North Anderson Drive and Auchmill Drive, creating what has been dubbed the Middlefield Triangle.

A public consultation was held on the plans on two dates in March.