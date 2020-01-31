Proposals for care home near Aberdeen hospital thrown out over concerns for residents’ privacy​

Plans to build a new care home near an Aberdeen hospital have been thrown out by councillors.

Rubislaw Estates Ltd had applied to the local authority for planning permission in principle to build a 21-bedroom care home on land at Craigden, a residential area close to Woodend Hospital.

The £2.3 million facility would have been designed to cater for people with dementia or recovering from strokes, with social care charity VSA – which was in discussions to take over the site – backing claims it would ease hospital bed-blocking.

But councillors voted unanimously to reject the proposals, citing the impact on the privacy and residential amenity of those living at Craigden.

Concerns were also raised about access and loss of green space.

Councillor Jennifer Stewart, depute convener of the planning committee, said: “We always need care homes but it is very much about the location, and the location we are looking at is not suitable for a care home.

“I would go as far as to say it’s not suitable for anything other than remaining as an open space.

“The properties that are close to the space we are talking about would be so overlooked that it would become a very dense area and we have to keep some green space to allow people some quality of life.

“If a proposal had been allowed people’s lives would have been so changed by it.

“It’s not about whether we should or shouldn’t have a care home, it’s about whether we should have development on that site.

“I am relieved and pleased for the residents and that the council has made what I believe to be the right decision.”

Hazlehead/Queen’s Cross/Countesswells councillor Martin Greig, who sits on the committee, said: “Residents are breathing a sigh of relief at this decision.

“More care homes are definitely needed in this city but they have to be in the right place.

“Planners explained that there were serious difficulties in accommodating the proposed building within this uniquely shaped site.

“There were also questions about how the narrow road system could cope with the increase in vehicles.

“This was a unanimous decision which highlighted our collective agreement with the professionals.”

A spokeswoman for Rubislaw Estates said the decision was “very disappointing”.

She added: “A desperately important new unit next to Woodend Hospital would be amazing for the citizens of Aberdeen.

“We will have to review the refusal and look at the next steps.”