Proposals for car park near Aberdeen train station rejected

Plans to turn a vacant patch of land next to Dyce Railway Station into a new car park have been rejected by council bosses.

The plot of land on Farburn Terrace has lain vacant for several years, and has been used as an unofficial car park by numerous vehicles over that period.

A planning application was submitted to Aberdeen City Council in January.

Ken Mathieson Architectural Design Ltd lodged the proposals on behalf of applicants Fleet Investments Ltd.

They wanted permission to use the site as a car park for five years and it would have offered 165 spaces.

A report setting out the reasons for the refusal said the move would “discourage” people from using public transport and there were no details about drainage.

It said: “The provision of such a car parking facility would discourage and further erode the ability to encourage a modal shift towards the use of public transport and active travel options.”

“No surface water drainage information has been submitted in support of the proposal.

“As a result, the planning service has no evidence that the proposal would avoid risk of flooding and pollution as a result of the development.”