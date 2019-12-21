Proposals for Aberdeen school project

Plans have been lodged to create new accommodation for pupils at a city boarding school.

Drumrossie Properties want to a build a four-storey structure at Salisbury Terrace.

The firm is working with Albyn School on the project.

The first three floors would be a dedicated space for 16 pupils and two members of staff with the ground floor being a private home.

A letter by Albyn School’s headmaster Dr Ian Long said it would have “no impact” on the surrounding area.

He said: “The proposed development will have no impact on the amenity of the residential area in which it is located as the use will not differ in any discernible way to that of the current use of Great Western Road.

“The difference will be the increased numbers of pupils residing at Salisbury Corner and it is likely to take some years for the building to reach capacity.”