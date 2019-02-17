Proposals for 15 homes in north-east village

Plans have been lodged for 15 new homes in a north-east village.

Builders AJ Rennie have submitted the application on behalf of HP Sleigh and Son for the Fyvie development.

If approved it would see 15 homes built, a public path constructed, a bus layby and a private waste water treatment plant to serve the houses.

The application is for beside St Katherines near Fyvie.

In a report submitted with the application it said: “As there is no public sewer system for foul flows from this development to connect to, it is intended to provide a private waste water treatment plant (WWTP).

“It is proposed to locate the WWTP in the area of open space to the north-west of the proposed 15-unit site boundary and to discharge the effluent to ground via a reed bed and infiltration measure.”

Members of the public have until February 28 to submit their views on the application.