Proposal to turn part of former North-east petrol station site into car wash

Plans have been lodged to turn a former petrol station site into a car wash facility.

The proposals, submitted by Architectonics, would see it built on the site of the former Esso garage on North Street in Inverurie.

Thomson Property Consultants had marketed the facility since 2014 after the site was closed.

The application is for a change of use for the site.

An office along with canopies and wash bay splash screens would be installed if planning consent is approved.

A design statement submitted to the local authority said a new drainage system would also be installed if the plans are allowed to go forward.

It said: “It is proposed to develop a new hand car wash facility at the brownfield site located on North Street in Inverurie.

“All water that is used in the process of cleaning vehicles, within the pre-wash and washdown areas, will be captured by a new trade effluent drainage system.

“The water will then be conveyed via gravity sewers to a 15,000 litre washdown and silt separator.

“After passing through the separator, the water will be conveyed by gravity sewers to tie in with the proposed foul water sewer system and then into the existing Scottish Water combined sewer network within North Street.

“A sampling chamber will be installed downstream of the separator to allow testing of the treated water.

“The maintenance for the trade effluent drainage system will remain the responsibility of the developer.”

It isn’t the first time a planning application has been lodged for the site – a previous application was made in 2015 by Chun Sang Yau, who had wanted to create a Chinese restaurant.

However, the plans were withdrawn. Last year, Speyside Stoves opened premises in the former petrol station shop to the north of the site.

Members of the public have until Christmas Eve to comment on the latest proposals. It is hoped a decision on the application could be made by the local authority at the beginning of February next year.