Proposal to introduce hire bikes in Aberdeen skids to halt

Plans to introduce a bike hire scheme in Aberdeen have been delayed until a business can be found to take on the project.

Aberdeen City Council approved proposals to create the initiative so residents and visitors could rent bicycles from locations across the city.

It will be similar to the schemes run in London and Glasgow if it goes ahead.

However, despite being advertised to prospective firms and contractors, the local authority has so far not received any suitable bids from anyone keen to run it.

It means the local authority is now looking at different options to get the scheme started.

Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council’s transport spokeswoman, revealed it was trying to find the right partner to move the project forward.

She said: “The tendering process was disappointing and, going forward, officers are hoping to use it to find out why it did not go to plan.

“A survey is being done to see what went wrong and why there was a lot of interest in the beginning but (which) whittled down.

“We hope we can get to the bottom of this and get the scheme up and running, as we have seen it be successful elsewhere.”

The council is looking for an organisation that would be able to offer bikes and docking stations and manage the project for five years.

It is estimated that the scheme will cost between £384,000 and £640,000 to set up and between £153,600 and £256,000 each year to run.

A total of 32 locations have been suggested for where people could pick up a bike, including Union Street at the Music Hall, Broad Street, Robert Gordon University, King Street, Duthie Park/Deeside Way and Aberdeen Airport. The bike hire scheme is part of the European-wide Civitas Portis transportation project, worth £3.2 million to the north-east.

The initiative has been led by Aberdeen City Council and its partners include Aberdeenshire Council, Nestrans, Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen University and Aberdeen Harbour Board.

The city council will examine why its tendering process was unsuccessful.