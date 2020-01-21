Proposal lodged for north-east dog grooming parlour

Plans have been lodged to convert a garage in a north-east village into a dog-grooming parlour.

The project would involve transformation of an outbuilding at a home near Alford.

FS Architecture have applied for permission for the scheme at the Home Farm on the Breda Estate.

The Insch-based firm have submitted the bid on behalf of clients David and Sarah Baxter.

A planning statement alongside the proposals set out how the potential business would operate.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The report said it would be open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and one vehicle would be on site at a time.

There would be one dog on the premises and one employee.

The grooming business would have around seven visits every day from customers, with every trip to the facility taking an hour.