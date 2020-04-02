Property firm boss says Aberdeen ‘well-placed’ to recover from Covid-19 and oil price crash

An Aberdeen commercial property firm has said the city is ‘well-placed’ to recover from the impact of coronavirus and oil price crash on the economy.

Knight Frank in Aberdeen is confident that the city will bounce back, and said that they believe there will be pent-up demand for commercial property across all sectors as a result.

Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, there had been a steady increase in deals and inquiries across the market.

Senior partner and head of Knight Frank’s Aberdeen office Eric Shearer said: “Heading into the second quarter of 2020, we have seen material impacts to global markets following the COVID-19 pandemic. Combining this with the oil price conflict between Saudi Arabia and Russia has resulted in a turbulent oil and gas market resulting in oil prices in March almost half what they were the previous month.

“This will clearly have an adverse impact on the local economy in the north east of Scotland and we have already seen an impact on decision making for commercial property in the region.

“Whilst there is uncertainty in the market now, both oil and property markets have learned to innovate and adapt.

“With a number of exciting public and private sector projects proceeding and an improving working environment, this should ensure that Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s commercial property market remains in shape.”

A report by the firm added there had been key deals completed in the past year, including Oceaneering moving to a premises at the Aberdeen International Business Park in Dyce and TAQA moving into Prime Four Business Park in Kingswells.

