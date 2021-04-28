Property development company supports Aberdeen social care charity VSA

Social care charity VSA Aberdeen has received a donation from property developers Barratt Developments North Scotland.

Barratt Developments, which includes both Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, celebrated a record-breaking year in 2020 after its charitable efforts topped more than £46,000 in donations across Scotland, including £12,000 in the north of Scotland.

Each year, the housebuilder works with a wide range of local causes, and throughout the pandemic, it has continued its work through the Barratt and David Wilson Community Fund, which donates £1,000 to a deserving local cause in each of its three Scottish divisions every month.

Charities are nominated by and voted for by employees of Barratt Homes and the focus for the fund continues to be on organisations that improve the quality of life for those living in the area.

Recently, Aberdeen’s VSA received the sum as part of Barratt Developments North Scotland’s first 2021 Community Fund giveaway.

VSA is a 150-year-old charity which offers care, support and vital services to vulnerable people in Aberdeen. As the largest supplier of mental health support services in the Granite City, the charity will be using the donation to help develop their new care facility, Abergeldie House.

Accommodating 20 residents, Abergeldie House’s staff will provide support to a further 40 people at home. The project will add to the residential offering of the charity, which currently runs homes, community-based support services and school counselling.

David Palmer, managing director at Barratt North Scotland, said: “VSA carries out vital work during these difficult times, providing crucial mental health services to the community in Aberdeen.

“We’re pleased to be able to help the charity reach their fundraising goal and hope that our donation will allow them to expand their services to those in need.”

Jennifer Mitchell, director of external relations at VSA Aberdeen added: “We are incredibly grateful to Barratt Homes for their donation towards our mental health campaign.

“The stress of coping with the pandemic, coupled with financial and job uncertainty has placed immense pressure on people’s mental wellbeing.

“We look forward to being in a position to open this much-needed new facility later this summer.”