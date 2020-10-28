Properties across north-east targeted by vandals

Nearly 20 properties have been targeted in the north-east following a spate of vandalism.

In total, 16 houses and commercial properties in Boddam, Cruden Bay, Hatton, Ellon and Oldmeldrum were hit between October 14 and October 27, where windows have been broken causing significant damage.

Police believe the incidents are linked due to the type of damage.

The windows all have a small hole in the glass and officers believe a pellet gun or similar projectile device was used.

Constable Megan McDonald, from the Formartine community policing team, said: “The number of vandalism’s across the north shire area is shocking and has caused a great deal of distress to home and business owners.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity near the areas of the vandalisms to get in touch with police as soon as possible using 101 or contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where information can be provided anonymously.

“If you have domestic CCTV near to the areas targeted, in particular on the A90 Peterhead to Ellon and A920 Ellon to Oldmeldrum, then I would ask that you get in touch.

“The disregard for public and private property will not be tolerated in our community and we will investigate these incidents thoroughly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through 101 quoting reference number CF0235751020.