Prolific Aberdeen shoplifter who stole £4,500 worth of food and perfume jailed

A prolific shoplifter who stole more than £4,500 worth of food and perfume has been jailed for 14 months.

Sharon Baxter, 50, committed 32 offences at shops across Aberdeen between April 2017 and this month – 15 while out on bail.

In one haul, Baxter got away with £501 of goods that were never recovered.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard on Tuesday how Baxter was a drug addict who had struggled to kick the habit.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said: “She was either stealing to raise money to buy drugs, or stealing food because she had spent all her money on drugs.

“My client very much wishes she had complied with previous court orders.”

In one of the incidents, at JD Sports in Union Square on April 12 this year, Baxter was caught in possession of a foil-lined bag – used by shoftlifters to dupe security scanners at shop exits.

Baxter also targeted Tesco at Bridge of Don, swiping items including a vacuum cleaner and candles on January 24 this year.

Two days later she went to Marks and Spencer at Stoneywood and stole alcohol.

Then on March 23, she stole perfume from Boots on Garthdee Road.

Baxter, whose address was given in court as Middlefield Terrace, Aberdeen, admitted stealing items with a combined value of £4,490.29 and 15 bail breaches.

Sheriff Graeme Napier said: “A community-based sentence would be unacceptable.”