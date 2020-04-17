Project to upgrade north-east sports pitches hits the ground running

Significant upgrades could be carried out at sports pitches in the north-east.

Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) has been overseeing a project to maximise access to outdoor spaces and improve grass and synthetic pitch facilities.

Earlier this year, the council culture and sport sub committee agreed the key principles of its strategy for open spaces and has been in talks with various area committees to discuss future plans.

The strategy will consider the needs of football, rugby, hockey and other pitch sport users.

Now the Buchan area committee is discussing proposals for open spaces in areas around Peterhead and Mintlaw.

Three types of pitches are being discussed.

They are: Competitive sports pitches which need increased maintenance and bookings with a charge for use, community sports pitches which need basic maintenance with no charge for usage and other public spaces, which require basic maintenance.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Buchan area committee report, which will go before councillors, states: “Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) has been overseeing a project to maximise the access to outdoor spaces for the benefit of health and wellbeing, and to look at improving the ability of organised sports clubs to access grass and synthetic pitch facilities.

“There are significant financial costs associated with the development of open space strategies.

“As illustrative examples, typical current annual spend on maintenance equates to approximately £900 per pitch space whilst typical costs for maintaining a competitive sports pitch are £5,200 per annum.”

The report goes on: “Costs for the creation of a good quality grass pitch with drainage are typically in the region of £80,000.”

In the Peterhead area, which also includes Longside, Boddam, Longhaven and St Fergus, an estimated £410,000 would go towards supporting local group PACT in the ongoing development of the Victoria Road pitches under the plans.

It is hoped that this will improve football capacity, develop basketball facilities, allow for an expansion in the range of sports that can take place on the pitch, as well as develop more general recreational use of the land.

Plans could also establish four grass pitches in the surrounding area as competition sports pitches to improve football capacity – at the cost of £30,000 – with a £20,000 estimated revenue to be brought in as a result.

A further £160,000 is also proposed to be invested in two existing sports pitches turning them from clay pitches into high-quality sites for sports, combined with the new green spaces to boost capacity.

And £50,000 could be invested in investigating the potential for basic changing facilities at an existing tennis club to ensure the future of the sport in Peterhead.

Officers have also identified that a competition sports pitch could be created in Mintlaw at a cost of £5,000.

And there are proposals to use £10,000 of developer obligations to buy portable dugouts for the all-weather pitch, and a further £10,000 to modernise floodlighting at Pitfour Park.

An additional £5,000 has been set aside for additional infrastructure and maintenance work to two pitches in the area.