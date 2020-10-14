Project to save 600-year-old north-east hotel takes another step forward

A Deeside community is being urged to take part in a survey to help shape the regeneration of a historic hotel.

The Huntly Arms in Aboyne its doors last year, with the bar finally shutting at the beginning of lockdown in March.

But in August, the Huntly Arms Regeneration Project (Harp) was formed to bring it back to life for the community – and now members want to hear the thoughts of locals.

Livingston-based Community Enterprise, who Harp says have “experience and expertise in revitalising businesses and buildings for local community use”, have been brought on board to help drive the project.

Earlier this month, the consultations took a tour of the Huntly Arms and discussed how study will proceed.

An online survey has now been launched, and flyers and posters are being distributed around the town to let people know how to take part. A hard copy of the questionnaire is also available from the pet shop and paper shop.

Paul Higson, of the North-East Preservation Trust, which is supporting Harp’s work, said: “The Huntly Arms Hotel is an important historic and listed building in the centre of Aboyne.

“It is really important that we hear from as many people as possible to help us find a sustainable future, so please fill in the survey form.”

A stopping place has existed on the site of the Huntly Arms Hotel since 1432, with the building getting its current name in 1882.

Over the centuries, it has hosted figures from two Jacobite rebellions, as well as Queen Victoria.

Douglas Westwater, chief executive of Community Enterprise said: “We will work with the community to identify a vision for the building and ensure that anything that happens there is fundable, financially viable and will make a real different in the town.”

To take part in the survey, visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Huntly_Arms_Community_Survey or for more information about the regeneration project visit facebook.com/HuntlyArmsRegenerationProject