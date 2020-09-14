Project to restore section of north-east river begins

A project to restore a section of a north-east river to its former glory has begun.

The Beltie Burn – a tributary of the River Dee near Torphins – was artificially straightened and deepened in the 18th century for agricultural improvements and to make way for the Deeside railway line.

However, that led to the habitat for local fish and plants becoming degraded.

Now work is under way to restore around two kilometres of the burn’s course back to its original meandering state.

The first phase of the project is expected to take around eight weeks.

In a statement, the Dee Catchment Partnership said: “One of the largest in Scotland, our river restoration project near Torphins in Aberdeenshire will breath new life into the Beltie Burn. This straightened and overly-deep agricultural stream lacks a natural range of habitats and wildlife and is disconnected from its floodplain.

“We are creating a new two-kilometre meandering course, flowing through 10 hectares of new wetlands and native woodland, in a large-scale transformation that will renaturalise the river, create and connect wildlife habitats, and help to slow the flow of floodwaters through the catchment.

“This week we’ve been busy securing and preparing the site, electrofishing, filming and getting going with the earthworks – diggers, dumpers and bulldozers already have the main features well under way.”