Project to convert former Aberdeen school to take major step forward

A project to convert a former Aberdeen school will take a major step forward next year.

Last summer contractors were carrying out work at Victoria Road School in Torry to clear out the inside of the granite building.

Specialist teams took out tonnes of pigeon guano, asbestos, collapsed ceilings and other debris.

In May, plans to turn the former school into a community hub with affordable housing and a nursery were approved.

Grampian Housing Association, which is leading the project, is now looking for a developer to take on the work.

It comes after Aberdeen City Council decided to make the conversion of the school a priority for funding and the conversion will also be partly funded by the Scottish Government’s Affordable Housing Grant.

Neil Clapperton, chief executive of Grampian Housing Association, said: “The Victoria Road School project has huge potential both in design terms and for a creative and supportive relationship with the community. It may be a ray of hope in an otherwise bleak 2020.

“We are committed to regeneration in Torry and the project is true to the association’s wider community anchor role. Development tenders will be invited in March 2021 to realise our ambition.”

The historic Victoria Road School has been a mainstay of the community since it was built in 1878.

After surviving direct bomb hits during the Second World War, the school continued to serve pupils in the area until 2008 when it closed its doors for good. It was struck by a devastating fire in 2019.

David Fryer, lead trustee of Torry Development Trust, said: “We believe that the value of partnership working and cross-sector collaboration involving many organisations shows that investment and regeneration in communities is the way forward that not only benefits Torry but Aberdeen as a whole.

“We believe that everyone will welcome this good news for 2021 and beyond.”

David Murray, an architect with DMA, said: “This is very welcome news for everyone who has put so much effort into the project over the years.

“The design and mix of accommodation have been carefully crafted to directly address local needs, to create a unique place and to build on its strong historical and community links.

“It will provide facilities and amenities which will benefit not just the residents of the new flats and houses but also the wider community. We’re now very keen to get work started on site.”