Project to brighten Aberdeen community suspended after wellies go walkabout

An initiative to brighten up part of an Aberdeen community with welly boots has been suspended – after they went missing.

The Danestone Community Council recently began its wellington boot scheme, which saw a range of different patterned and brightly coloured footwear attached to the wire fence at the bridge leading to the footpath to Danestone Country Park, which is situated between Mill Lade Wynd and Grandholm.

Plants were put inside the boots to create a hanging basket effect and to brighten up the area.

A number of wellies were donated by children’s charity Barnardo’s, which has a shop in Danestone at the Tesco supermarket, to enable the scheme to go ahead.

The boots were hung up on the fence by community council members using ring attachments – donated by the Timpson shoe shop.

More were planned to be added to the area to make it a more attractive feature.

However the community council has had to postpone the scheme after three of the boots were removed from the fence and attempts to remove more were made.

Derek Davidson, secretary of the Danestone Community Council, said: “It’s a bit upsetting, it’s really a shame.

“We had a lot of help from Timpson and Barnardo’s for it.”

However, despite the incident, the community council still plans to continue putting them up.

Anyone who has any plant cuttings or any welly boots which could be donated are asked to contact the Danestone Community Council on danestonecommuni tycouncil@gmail.com.

They can also message the Danestone Community Council page on Facebook.