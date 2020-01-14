Fundraiser to be held for historic Aberdeen house

An event to launch a project aimed at restoring a historical building is to take place this week.

The Save Westburn House initiative will be hosting a fundraiser evening on Thursday, which will also give people the chance to look at an exhibition of plans that the group behind the scheme has come up with to refurbish the site.

Booking is required for the event, which is free to attend.

It will take place at Robert Gordon University’s Sir Ian Wood Building from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

For more information, visit www.westburnhouse.co.uk