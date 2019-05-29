Wednesday, May 29th 2019 Show Links
Progress update on opening of Aberdeen Art Gallery

by Emma Morrice
29/05/2019, 8:06 am Updated: 29/05/2019, 8:07 am
A progress report on the opening of Aberdeen Art Gallery is expected to be made to councillors in September.

The venue is due to reopen in late autumn, according to a report made to the capital programme committee at Aberdeen City Council.

Although the main portion of the renovations were completed in February, the internal fit-out is expected to continue until next month or July.

Both main contract snagging works and fit-out works are expected during the summer, followed by paving works outside the culture centre.

The report states: “The intention is to firm up with a definitive opening date of the new art gallery in the coming weeks.

“This would allow the planning for a launch event later in the year.”

