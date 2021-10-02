Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Progress on plans for more than 500 council homes in Bridge Of Don

By Alastair Gossip
02/10/2021, 6:00 am
The proposed housing development at Cloverhill, Bridge Of Don, immediately east of the A92 Ellon Road.

Hundreds of council homes are a step closer to being built on the northern edge of Aberdeen – despite an eleventh hour effort to derail the plans.

More than 500 are in line to be put up by Bancon Homes at Cloverhill, immediately east of Ellon Road in Bridge Of Don.

And the developer is closer than ever now, having gained sign off for a number of planning conditions placed upon them by the council.

Since gaining planning permission in principle last November, a deal has been struck meaning all the new builds will be council housing.

The local authority is working to bring thousands of new homes to the city to ease pressure on waiting lists and to bring the latest energy efficiencies to housing stocks.

Around 370 of the new properties will be detached, semi-detached and terraced housing with more than 160 flats.

The Cloverhill site, east of the A92 Ellon Road.
The Cloverhill site, east of the A92 Ellon Road.

However, the plans were hauled before councillors – rather than being rubberstamped by planners – because Bridge Of Don Community Council lodged an objection to the very idea of having houses on the site.

Concerns about overrun schools and health facilities brought to councillors

The local reps raised concerns that the suburb’s medical facilities and schools are already at capacity, that the homes would add to traffic congestion on the A92 Ellon Road, and that shops and community facilities promised as part of the scheme would never come to fruition.

Due to the number of schoolchildren expected to live there, the speed limit on the dual carriageway from the Murcar roundabout to the former AECC will be lowered to 4omph, down from 60mph.

Previously, developers agreed to pay between £1.31 million and £2.98m  to boost local services – including extensions to both Scotstown School and Scotstown Medical Practice.

A community meeting space and full-sized football pitch are also expected to be included, valued at around £1.67m for the local community.

Housing at Cloverhill already approved in principle

Planning officials recommended councillors sign off on the preparatory work submitted for approval – which addressed the phased construction, detailed design, safe routes to school, noise and tree surveys and community facilities.

Case officer Gavin Evans told members that there were no grounds to reject the concept of housing on the site due to last year’s decision.

He said: “The principle of residential development has been established by the earlier granting of planning permission in principle.

“The proposal remains consistent with the key principles established by the earlier approval.”

Additional conditions were placed on the builders to limit the use of the properties to social rented housing, define which businesses could set up shop there and make sure streets and lanes are constructed with safety in mind.

The plans were approved unanimously by councillors.