Progress on council’s ‘critical’ net-zero emission target will help Aberdeen’s economy recover after Covid-19

The council’s vision to help Aberdeen meet net-zero emissions targets could move forward next week.

Members of the urgent business committee are being asked to approve the local authority’s proposals to be at net-zero by 2045 “as a matter of urgency.”

A report to be considered today said the plan could lead to the city becoming an “exemplar” in energy transition.

It also said the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the fall in the price of oil, meant the economic recovery will not be like anything else Aberdeen has experienced.

The document said: “In the current ‘perfect storm’ of exposure to the effects of Covid-19 and a substantial fall in oil barrel prices to $22, the city’s recovery phase will not be like previous downturns and makes the case for Aberdeen’s role energy transition even more compelling.”

City council co-leader Jenny Laing said it was “critical” for Aberdeen to progress with its net-zero target because it will help with the economic recovery post-pandemic.

She said: “Given Aberdeen’s position as the Energy Capital of Europe, and Oil and Gas UK’s warning that 30,000 jobs could be lost as a result of the coronavirus and low oil price, it is imperative the council approves these plans as a matter of urgency.”

Liberal Democrat leader councillor Ian Yuill said they were committed to making sure Aberdeen cuts its emissions to net-zero “as soon as possible”.

He said: “Creating a net-is-zero economy in Aberdeen is the best way to both tackle climate change and secure local businesses and employment into the long term.”

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll said: “We are fully supportive of the Scottish Government’s target to reduce Scotland’s emissions to net zero by 2045 given the current climate emergency and Aberdeen City Council must play a part in achieving that.”

The city council have already set out their plans for an energy transition zone with a 70-acre site in the south of Aberdeen earmarked for development.

Under the proposals, the land would be set aside for the development of low or zero-carbon or renewable energy industries like wind, biomass, solar and tidal.