Progress in mental health help for north-east young people

NHS Grampian is within reach of meeting a national target for children and young people requiring mental health support, new figures show.

The health board has faced a well-documented struggle to meet the Scottish Government waiting time targets for children who need access to mental health services.

But new figures released by ISD Scotland show NHS Grampian has made significant improvements to the service, from seeing just 39.1% of patients within 18 weeks in the last quarter of 2017 to 80.1% of patients during the final quarter of last year.

In December, the health board saw 91% of patients within the 18-week target, above the Scottish Government’s target of 90%.

A total of nine patients were seen outwith the 18-week target time in December 2019, down from 32 patients in October and 20 in November.

Health chiefs have put the success down to a redesign of the service and move to a new facility at the Links Unit at the City Hospital, Aberdeen.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “Recent figures put the board’s CAMHS compliance for starting treatment in December at 91%, exceeding the target of 90% and well above the Scottish average of 71.5%.

“The service is continuing to prioritise those most in need and has a plan to target longest waits for those requiring ongoing treatment.

“Our board has agreed to commit £200,000 extra per year to CAMHS for the next four years but much of this will be required to pay for currently unfunded posts following withdrawal of monies to CAMHS some years ago by local authorities.

“Joint planning is ongoing with local authorities to ensure there is further development of services in the community going forward.”