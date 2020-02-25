Professor tells of his ‘delight’ over role at Aberdeen Science Centre

A north-east professor has today spoken of his “delight” at being appointed chairman of Aberdeen Science Centre.

Former NHS Grampian chairman Professor Stephen Logan will lead the discovery centre ahead of its reopening following a multi-million-pound redevelopment.

He previously served as senior vice-principal at Aberdeen University, where he has held various positions since 1994, before retiring in 2016.

Prof Logan is a director of Opportunity North East (ONE) where he chairs the Life Sciences board.

Now he will oversee the centre through its £4.7 million redevelopment, which will expand its exhibition and corporate capabilities once completed.

The transformation will also include an extension and creation of a new mezzanine floor, more than doubling the exhibition space.

Prof Logan said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as chairman of the board of Aberdeen Science Centre at this pivotal time in its history, as we are gearing up to move back to Constitution Street and reopen this fantastic facility to the public in the summer.

“Aberdeen Science Centre has a long history of engaging children and adults alike in the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths and I am looking forward to all that lies ahead.”

Aberdeen Science Centre is currently housed in a temporary base at 107 George Street while the work is being carried out, allowing visitors to continue to enjoy interactive exhibits, activities and science events.

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of the science centre, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Aberdeen Science Centre.

“We are extremely pleased to have Professor Logan on board as our new chairperson as we prepare to reopen the centre at the Tramsheds on Constitution Street, following the major redevelopment project.”