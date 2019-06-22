Aberdeen professor inspires Ross to stick at it

A graduate will keep on studying after being inspired by a professor.

Ross Shepherd graduated with an upper-second class honours in politics and international relations from Aberdeen University.

And he said he was inspired by one of his lecturers to further his studies.

He said: “It is a fantastic university.

“I studied an international security course by a professor called Michael Smith.

“He is a really interesting guy.”

Ross said his sleeping pattern and eating habits had been affected the most through all the studying for his exams.

He said: “It has been a wee bit stressful because I was a little bit last minute in getting things done.

“The hardest part of the last four years was working antisocial hours.

“I started off studying English and film – my original degree – and then I went on to study English and sociology.

“I then studied English and politics before moving on to English and international relations. It has been an evolution of different interests.”

The 25-year-old, who was also a member of the university’s Labour student’s society, will begin studying for his master’s in global security at Glasgow University at the end of the summer.