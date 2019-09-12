Professor explains why he thinks eight Aberdeen high-rises should get listed building status

A professor has explained why he wants to see eight Aberdeen high-rises granted listed building status.

Professor Miles Glendinning, director of the Scottish Centre for Conservation Studies, sees the buildings as the “crowning glory” of the way the city modernised itself and demonstrate the high standard of council housing.

He contacted Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which confirmed it received a request to consider the listing of the concrete towers, originally built as council houses in the 1960s.

The blocks, which must be of special architectural interest or historic significance, which could be granted the listed status, include Seamount Court, Virginia Court, Marischal Court, Thistle Court, Hutcheon Court, Greig Court, Gilcomstoun Land and Porthill Court.

Prof Glendinning said: ““I’ve known about the Aberdeen council housing programme for many years and find the council housing unlike elsewhere as they were built in a very prudent way that was well managed and very well constructed.

“These buildings are really in a way the crowning glory in the city’s attempt to modernise itself and chiming in with its own cultural tradition. They also stand for the general high quality of Aberdeen council housing.”

Anyone can submit an application for a building, or buildings, to be considered by HES.

But councillor Michael Hutchison, who represents George Street and Harbour, said he was concerned if the buildings become listed, that it could become an “excuse” not to meet social housing standards.

He said: “I’m concerned about what this could mean for these buildings when arranging communal repairs and improvements is already difficult.”

And Dustin McDonald, who has been a resident of Thistle Court for 12 years, said he was also concerned about the uncertainty surrounding the move.

He added: “I just don’t understand why anyone would want that. At this time, we don’t know all the information on what it could mean.

“It will make it harder for anything to get changed, including windows.”

However, Prof Glendinning said residents in listed buildings may actually get help with issues such as repairs.

He said: “There is the possibility that people can actually get grants, so there’s actually swings and roundabouts. There’s one or two more hoops to go through but equally you can get help.”

A spokeswoman from Historic Environment Scotland said: “We are keen to engage as widely as possible with all those involved in the flats and welcome all comments.

“Listing can incur questions, and it’s important that residents and everyone involved in the proposals can ask those questions, which is why we’ll be holding drop-in events in Aberdeen in October and November, as well as welcoming comments online.

“In terms of like-for-like repairs to listed buildings however, it’s important to clarify that these don’t need any special consents so repairs can go ahead as usual.”