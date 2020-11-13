Professor Brian Cox brings new show Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Professor Brian Cox is inviting people to join him on a tour of the universe when he brings his new arena show to Aberdeen’s P&J Live next year.

The acclaimed physicist will present Horizons: A 2021 Space Odyssey at the north-east venue on October 8 and promises it will be a spectacular and awe-inspiring event.

Professor Cox said: “I hope the evening will make people think about how fortunate and precious we are, how strange and wonderful our Universe is, and the limitless future we have to look forward to if we make the right choices over the coming decades”.

Horizons promises to take audiences on a dazzling journey telling the story of how it came to be and what we can become.

State-of-the-art LED-screen technology will fill P&J Live with images of far-away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang.

Professor Cox said he would explore question such as the nature of space and time, why the Universe exists, how did life begin and how rare it might be in the Cosmos.

Horizons follows on from his 2019, sell-out world tour which set two Guinness World Records for most tickets sold for a science show.

Professor Cox said: “I loved the 2019 arena tour because it gave me the opportunity to discuss the most profound ideas with tens of thousands of people in front of the most spectacular images of the Universe.

“When the tour was over, I immediately started thinking about how I could delve deeper, tell an even more profound story and make the show even more spectacular. I’m very excited about what has emerged.”

He said Horizons is a celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy and science; an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings.

Professor Cox will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince for the tour.

P&J Live bosses are confident tickets for Horizon will be in demand when they go on sale on Friday November 20 at 10am, with a pre-sale on Wednesday, November 18.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing for P&J Live, said: “Professor Brian Cox certainly brings the wow factor with his thought-provoking storytelling, P&J Live will provide the perfect backdrop for this stunning scientific show.

“It’s great to be able to appeal to a wider audience and provide something different in terms of content.”