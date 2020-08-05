Professor backs Covid-19 lockdown in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen professor has said the move to introduce the local lockdown in the city by the authorities is “very reasonable.”

Professor Hugh Pennington said it was the best way to keep the virus under control and make sure it does not spread.

He said efforts to contain the cluster were “slightly tricky” and that it was important to stop Covid-19 breaking out among the wider population.

Professor Pennington said: “It is all very reasonable closing pubs and restaurants. It is obviously proving a slightly tricky investigation.

“It is very complicated and there is a very close association with pubs and bars.

“Until we can be certain this hasn’t gotten out to the community at large we’ve got to do these travel restrictions and other measures.

“We will see what the incident management teams will do with detecting cases and that will determine how long the lockdown lasts.

Professor Pennington said the outbreak in Aberdeen was down to “bad luck” but backed the council and NHS Grampian to successfully cope with it.

He said: “I would put this 100% down to bad luck. The health board and the council will have a really good response.

“They have a really good system to deal with it and I am very confident this will be dealt with by the public health team in Aberdeen.”